Gunmen Kill Anambra Businessman, Dump Body Inside Gutter After Collecting N1Om Ransom

Some gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have brutally murdered a businessman, identified as Sunny Taxman, after reportedly collecting a N10m ransom from his family.

It was learnt that the deceased, who hail from Alor Agu in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, based in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH that Sunny was kidnapped inside his vehicle by the yet-to-be-identified assailants, three weeks ago.

He added that the suspected kidnappers dumped his corpse inside a dry gutter at the boundary of Nkwelle Uke, near RCC in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Another source close to the family of the victim, told journalists on Monday that the deceased was murdered after the sum of N10m was sent to them.

He said: “They might have killed him after he recognised one of them so as not to get exposed.

“They kidnapped him on his way to a function three weeks ago and demanded a ransom. The sum of N10m was paid to the kidnappers. Still, they killed him. So sad.”