Gunmen Kill Two Security Guards In Imo LG Secretariat, Set Buildings, Vehicles Ablaze

Some gunmen, suspected to be political thugs have reportedly killed two security personnel at Isiala-Mbano LGA headquarters in Imo state.

It was gathered that the criminals invaded the area at about 8:30pm on Tuesday and shot sporadically.

A witness told PUNCH that the attackers killed two security officers on duty and set some sections of the council building and vehicles on fire.

He added that the attack might be due to the All Progressives Congress primary election held in the 27 LGAs and 306 wards of the state.

The source said: “Two security personnel at Isiala-Mbano council headquarters have been shot dead. The hoodlums also set ablaze a larger portion of the council building and several vehicles parked on the premises.

“APC is having their primaries today for the September 21 local government council election. The assailants may have thought the exercise was held at the council headquarters.

“They stormed there around 8:30pm and shot the security men on sight to death. Many others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“There is palpable fear in Umuelemai, the LGA headquarters, because people, as I speak, have run away to neighbouring villages for fear of being killed. Government and police should come to our rescue.”