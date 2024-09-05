Gunmen Storm Oyo Community, Abduct PDP Chieftain

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Oyo State, Benedict Akika, has been kidnapped at his residence in Olorunda, Lagelu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that heavily armed gunmen, on Wednesday, stormed Akika’s home, threatening to shoot anyone who might put up resistance.

According to a family source, told PUNCH on Thursday that the assailants arrived while Akika was relaxing with his family, catching everyone off guard.

The source said: “There was a sporadic gunshot which was aimed at scaring the residents and passersby.

“He was later whisked away on Wednesday night to an unknown destination.”

Another source said: “He was kidnapped last night. And this is a man that empowered some widows and the less privileged with work tools worth millions of naira at his Olorunda residence a few weeks ago.”

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the police command in Oyo state, Adewale Osifeso, in a statement released to the public on Thursday, disclosed that an investigation into the report is ongoing.

The spokesperson assured the public that updates will be provided after investigation.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates will be provided accordingly.”