Gunmen Storm Yobe Community Kill Many, Burn Houses, Shops

Some gunmen, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Mafa Village, close to Shekau, the home town of the late Boko haram leader Abubakar Shekau in Yobe state.

It was gathered that the culprits, stormed the village located in the Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state, killing many with several houses burnt down.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday at around 4 pm when the residents were returning from their farms.

Police spokesman, DSP, Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the attack to newsmen on Monday, said that the information on the attack is still sketchy.

He said: ”We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4pm on Sunday in the remote village.

”Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim, both Mafa residents, reported the incident to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station.

” Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa Ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses.

“ The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties.”