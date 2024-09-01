Hackers Take Over Kano Hisbah’s Facebook Page, Post Pornographic Videos

Suspected hackers have taken over the official Facebook page of Kano State Hisbah Board, posting inappropriate and explicit contents.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some Facebook users, who noticed that the page has been hacked have started reporting to Meta.

Confirming the development, in an interview with TheCable on Saturday, Kano state Hisbah’s commander general, Aminu Daurawa, urged followers of the page to report the Facebook account.

He added that the board is working towards restoring the page.

He said: “Kano State Hisbah Board is aware that its Facebook page has been hacked and inappropriate things are being shared.”

Kano Hisbah is the agency that enforces moral regulations within the Islamic law in the state.

The agency is known for its activities like destruction of alcoholic drinks, arrest of unmarried baby men and women in hotels within the state, as well as banning the use of mannequins by boutiques.