Handi, TJay, Shaun Evicted From BBNaija S9

Handi, TJay, and Shaun have been evicted from Big Brother Naija season 9 following eight weeks on the show.

The hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed this on the Sunday Live Eviction show.

Following their eviction, the show now has six housemates, with at least one more elimination predicted in the penultimate week.

This season’s main prize is ₦100 million, including cash and an SUV. Additional sponsored prizes will be announced.

The show, which is presently in its eighth week, will run for ten weeks, culminating with the conclusion on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Taking to the X page, the show organizers wrote:

“It’s the end of the road for Tjay in the #BBNaija house! Got any questions about his experience? Share them in the comment👇🏾section using #AskBBHM. #BBNaijaS9”

“Another one bites the dust in the #BBNaija house. Shaun is out! How are you feeling about this one? Don’t forget to share your questions for Shaun below using #AskBBHM. #BBNaijaS9”

“Handi is out of the #BBNaija house! Her journey has come to an end. What question should Ebuka ask them? Drop them in the comments 👇🏾 using #AskBBHM. #BBNaijaS9”

