Hardship: Go Back To Drawing Board, Nigerians Need To Stay Alive – Yoruba Elders To Tinubu

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have expressed worry over the state of the nation.

The council also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Oladipo Oyewole, YCE said though it was hopeful that there will be a positive turnaround in the country, “there is, presently, a lot of suffering in the land.”

Advertisement

“The YCE remains hopeful that Nigeria will have a turnaround.

“However, going by scanty information available on Government pursuits and activities, there is, presently, a lot of suffering in the land.

“Be that as it may, we of YCE stand on our strong position that the interest of the masses to live a good life should be given full attention.

“Without regular supply of electricity and with the official announcement of an increase in the price of Petroleum Products (PMS), the current hardship cannot but be increased in daily living by Nigerians.

“The Federal Government ought to immediately pursue every avenue to make available to our people, the dividends of democracy. Not through the distribution of palliatives (that does not seem to filter to the bottom) but by putting in place avenues to enhance proper/quality living through effective governance administration.

READ ALSO: “Exercise Patience, Don’t Engage In Any Protest” – Afenifere Begs Yoruba Youths

“Every Nigerian should be entitled to enjoy our common resources

Indeed, Nigerians are suffering deeply at this time, no light, no fuel, no food.

“Mr President should, without delay, revisit his drawing board to attend to the short-term needs of Nigerians (the immediate needs of the people) whilst pursuing the long-term vision of making Nigeria a better place for growth and development.

“As Elders, YCE wants immediate succour for the people to boost the welfare of Nigerians so that all can live in comfort and harmony.

“As far as this Elders Council is concerned a lot of administrative work by government is (absolutely) required for the masses of this country to live, stay alive as respectable and responsible people.

“The state of this nation today is a pill that has a bitter taste.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu should do something quickly to ensure proper steering of its intentions to establish and install better governance in Nigeria.

“Infact, the Presidency should do all possible to alleviate the suffering of all Nigerians immediately and without delay,” the statement read.