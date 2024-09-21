Hardship: I Didn’t Come To Exploit Nigerians, But To Work – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that the main focus of his government is to serve and deliver real change in areas like infrastructure, food and energy security, education, and economic stability.

Tinubu, during a meeting with the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by ex- Senate President Ken Nnamani, said that he is not in office for personal gain.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

Onanuga noted that the Tinubu also acknowledged the support and encouragement from the Forum members, irrespective of party affiliations, and implored them to continue fostering unity and camaraderie to achieve national development goals.

The statement reads: ”I didn’t come to look for money and exploit the situation; I came to work. I asked for the votes, and Nigerians gave them to me.

”Regardless of party differences of the past and difficulty of the present, you still believe in me and what we all plan for this country.

”I thank you very much; no one will do it better than us. I have travelled the world and seen how developed countries have done it for themselves through collaboration, inclusiveness and financial structure.

”Yes, there is hardship, but how did we get here? What did we do when we had very high crude production?”

“We neglected our communities; we neglected the goose that lays the golden eggs; we forgot even to give them a good standard of living.

”We forgot to educate our children. Go round and look at the dilapidated schools. The education environment must be decent enough for pupils to want to learn.

”We can complain from now till eternity that the school enrolment is low. But did we do anything to encourage the enrolment process? We must ask ourselves because it is a matter of conscience.”