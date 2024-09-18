Hardship: Listen To Nigerians, Situation Is Bad – Abdulsalami Abubakar To FG



Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, says the present hardship ravaging the country is getting out of hand.

He also called on the Federal Government to remedy the situation immediately.

Abubakar said this on Tuesday when he received the leadership of Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights, led by Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi, in his residence in Minna, Niger State.

The group called on the former Head of State to prevail on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remedy the situation.

Reacting, he said: “Everybody is crying about this hardship and it seems to be getting out of control.

”People cannot afford three square meals; the issue of transportation, the hike in fuel, the hike in school fees for the children and the lack of funds in everybody’s pocket is making life difficult for everybody.”

While calling on the federal government to intervene, Abdulsalami also called on state and local governments to play their roles to ameliorate the economic hardship in the country.

“The problem at hand is everybody’s problem and this is why the three tiers of government should work hand in hand to cushion the effect the hardship has created,” he said.

On his part, he noted that has not relented in giving useful advice on the way out.

He said as far as he was concerned, giving palliatives to the people was not the answer to the high prices of food and other items across the country.

Abdulsalami said: “The answer is the need for the government to flood and saturate the communities with food.

”Let the government buy food and sell it at lesser prices, so people can buy the food items of their choice, depending on their income

“We have passed these recommendations to the government and we hope they will implement it.”