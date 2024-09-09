Hardship: Police Foil Two Suicide Attempts On Third Mainland Bridge

Ewenla Adetomiwa, a 65-year-old man with visual impairment, attempted suicide by diving into the lagoon near the Third Mainland Bridge, but was saved, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

According to reports, the incident happened on September 4, 2024, around 2:30 p.m.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesperson for the state police command, verified this to PUNCH Online on Sunday.

It was gathered that the man had brought his two children to the Third Mainland Bridge, intending to end his life, with the belief that the government would take care of them after his death.

However, onlookers, sensing the man’s plan, intervened and stopped him before he could jump into the lagoon.

Hundeyin stated, “There was a distress call that a man with his two children attempted to commit suicide by trying to jump into the lagoon on the third mainland bridge in the state.

“He was prevented by a good Samaritan who alerted the police through the control room. Upon the receipt of the information, a team of policemen was sent to the scene where the victim, who lived in Ikorodu, and his two children were seen on the bridge.

“The victim and his 16-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were taken to the station. During interrogation, the man admitted that he intended to commit suicide to enable the government to take charge of his children’s wellbeing if he had succeeded.”

Similarly, the command’s spokesperson stated that on August 30, 2024, an 18-year-old teenager named Elijah, who is thought to be mentally disturbed, was saved after attempting to leap into the same lagoon.

The police immediately contacted the victim’s relatives and handed him over to their care.