Hardship: Politicians Don’t Care, Protest Is Not Enough – Seun Kuti Tells Nigerians

Controversial Nigeria’s afro singer and activist, Seun Kuti, has called on Nigerians express their grievance beyond protest and work on the real change they desire.

Seun’s statement is coming, following the recent #EndBadGovernance protest against hardship in the country.

Recall that many Nigerians across major cities in the country, including socio-political groups, trooped to the streets to fight against what they described as ‘inhumane policies’ by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Reacting to the development, during an interview via Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds show, on Tuesday, Seun explained that he sees protest as the beginning of the dance.

The singer urged Nigerians to mobilize themselves and work towards releasing the country from the bondage of capitalism.

He said: “What I will say to Nigerians is that protest is not enough. I see protests as a child going to a loving parent complaining, ‘Oh, daddy, mummy, I don’t want to eat this,’ because the daddy and mummy care.

“But these people don’t care; that’s why I don’t preach protest only; I preach mass organisation because we the people must also organise ourselves for power.

“It is not enough that we are protesting because we don’t like what they do, we must also send signals that we are ready to replace them.

“Not with another version of themselves like we did before, PDP to APC but with new people, representatives from our side of the divide to rule this country for our own benefit.

“It is not enough that people want to protest. Protest is the begining of this dance. The real party starts when we begin to mass mobilise into a socialist to release this country from capitalism that we are experiencing.”