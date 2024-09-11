Hardship: Season Of Extravagance Is Over – Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Tells Lagos Women

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged women in the state to shun extravagant lifestyles amid economic hardship facing the country.

Speaking at the 24th National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, in Eko Hotels and Suites, on Wednesday, themed, “Soar Beyond Boundaries: Enriching Communities,” the Governor’s wife said that women should embrace modesty and avoid any way of life, beyond their budget.

She said: “We are at a crucial point in our nation’s history where the need for prudent and intentional living has never been more urgent.”

“As women, the backbone of our homes and society, it is essential that we embrace the reality of the present economic situation, not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The era of extravagant lifestyle is over. We must adjust, prioritise what truly matters, and lead by example in our homes and communities.

“We must demonstrate what makes women unique and indispensable, particularly when it comes to the judicious use of resources and thinking outside the box.

“One of the key messages I have consistently shared is the importance of embracing modesty.

“In these times, we must be prudent in our spending and become exemplary managers of our resources.

“Frivolities must be set aside, as we focus on what truly matters. It is not about cutting corners, but about cutting waste. Every naira must be spent with purpose and accountability.

“As women, we hold the power to shape the financial health of our households, and it is our responsibility to manage our resources effectively.”