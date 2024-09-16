“He Didn’t Give Us Anything, Tinubu Would’ve Given Us Something” – Portable Says After Meeting Peter Obi In Edo

Nigerian singer Portable has expressed excitement after meeting with 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.

The Zeh Nation boss took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming video of their meeting in Benin City, Edo State.

Advertisement

In the clip, Portable is seen showering praise on the former Anambra State governor, saying, “God bless Nigeria, Akoi Grace, Nigeria is hungry, God should intervene, This is Peter Obi the Rich people of Igbo.”

Portable’s prostrated in respect and support for Peter Obi, who graciously acknowledged the singer’s presence and exchanged pleasantries.

In another section of the video, he said, “Obi cannot give us anything. Obi didn’t give us anything. If it was Tinubu we met, he would have given us something. Let’s go”.

Sharing the video he wrote, “God bless Naija God over Everything Mr Obi.”

READ MORE: “I’m A Pastor, God Talks Through Me” – Portable Defends Assault On Preacher

The encounter comes as a surprise, given Portable’s previous public endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and criticism of other presidential candidates.

See some reactions to the video…

oosmanganicus said, “You don go LP on Loan😂😂😂”.

cherry_diago said, “Which party portable Dey 😂😂😂”.

mayorsoj said, “Portable say “Obi shikolobi Obi”omo weyrey🤣🤣🤣”.

SEE POST: