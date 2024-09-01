He Doesn’t Deserves This – Ighalo Slams Nigerians Over Osimhen’s Ordeal With Napoli

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has hit out at Nigerians over their comments on social media, after Victor Osimhen failed to secure a move away from Napoli.

The Al-Wehda FC striker regretted that Osimhen did not get the needed support he ought to have gotten from the fans.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigerian forward has been frozen out at the Serie A club following the collapse of transfer talks with Chelsea and Al-Ahli.

Ighalo said that Osimhen made a mistake which any human can make, adding that Nigerians should take it easy with the CAF’s current best players.

He said: “No human being is perfect and we have all made mistakes in life.

“But seeing comments about this young man from his own country people makes me really sad, without even knowing what happened.

“I spoke to him and I can feel the pain in his voice, the way he’s been treated, this young man play with heart and pains for his country.

“Hmmm it’s well, he will definitely be back stronger, we learn everyday in life. Happy New Month to y’all.”