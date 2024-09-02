Operatives of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested the education secretary and school headmaster for allegedly stealing properties at Gaidar Makada primary school in the Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The suspects, who were arrested over the weekend, were caught, dismantling and illegally selling of furniture and metals in the school premises.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Reporter to the Kano State Governor on Anti-Corruption, Mallam Sani Umar Sani, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Sunday, said that some residents, who were conducting physical exercise early on Saturday, observed some movements and noise in the school.

Advertisement

He said: “One of the residents, who is a neighbour of the school, said that early on Saturday, he saw a man with some young boys heading towards the classrooms of the school but were accosted by the security guard and after a little explanation was allowed into the classrooms.

READ MORE: Mother, Two Children Escape Death In Kano Building Collapse

“Thereafter, the resident said there was heavy noise from the classrooms, which informed his decision to take a closer look, only to discover that they were not only dismantling the school furniture but also assembling the metals.

“He subsequently informed the School Based Management Committee Chairman, Mallam AbdulGafar Sanusi Garba, who said he was not aware of the action, while the Parent Teachers Association Chairman, Mallam Alkassim Muhammad, was also well notified.

“The education secretary, when we contacted him, promised to look into the issue but we never heard anything from him.

“With the development we observed this morning, we asked them why they were dismantling the school benches and other furniture, they said the items would be sold to people who are ready to buy them on the instruction of the school authority.

“We promptly videoed the items and notified the state anti-corruption agency.’’