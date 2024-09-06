“Her Loss!” – Davido Says Israel DMW’s Ex Is Regretting Divorce

Davido, a renowned Afrobeat artist, has shared his thoughts on the marital issues of his logistics manager, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW.

He suggested that Israel’s estranged wife, Sheila Courage, is likely regretting her decision to end their marriage.

The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City on October 20, 2022, but their union was short-lived, lasting only eight months before they separated due to allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

In an Instagram video on Friday, Davido was seen encouraging Israel as they boarded a private jet together.

He praised Israel’s accomplishments implying that Sheila is missing out on the luxuries and successes that Israel is now enjoying.

Davido said, “I know she feeling bad men, you’re on top my nigga. We taking jets, we balling billions of dollars.

“Her loss!”

