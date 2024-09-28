His Appearance Posed Homosexuality Concerns – Prison Officials On Bobrisky’s Separation From Other Inmates

Prison officials have explained why controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, often known as Bobrisky, was separated from other convicts at the correctional facility while refuting allegations of a VIP section.

On Friday, Bishop Kayode Williams, Director General of the Prison Rehabilitation Mission, spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on the accommodations available to inmates based on their category.

He said, “There are accommodations for condemned prisoners, those sentenced to death, who must not mingle with other inmates. The second accommodation is convicted inmates, who are the owners of the prison.”

Addressing Bobrisky’s situation, Williams added, “The accommodation that is provided for males, are they going to bring Idris with his transgender body /look to go and sleep in the general cell? The first thing they do is decide how to treat someone like that.

“They provided him a special place for protective custody because, with his appearance, he would be in danger. He looks like a woman, moves like a woman, and there are homosexual inmates who would be willing to take things to extreme lengths.”

Francis Enobore, former National PRO of the Nigerian Correctional agency, echoed Williams’ statements, explaining that the agency profiles each convict for both their safety and the overall prison environment.

“Yes, he confessed in court that he is a man but he came in bodily showing that he is a woman. Some of the people behind bars are unrepentant homosexuals. There is no doubt that if care is not taken, we will have a very serious security situation on our hands,” he said.

However, Enobore refuted claims of Bobrisky being given a private section, stating, “There’s no such thing as a private apartment or anything special in the prison.”

