Hit-And-Run Accident Kills Woman On Agbara-Badagry Expressway

A female pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on the Agbara-Badagry Expressway’s Mowo axis on Friday morning.

Mr William Manga, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ Badagry Unit, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry on Friday that the accident occurred around 6 a.m.

He stated that the command received information about the collision at 11.25 a.m., and its personnel arrived at the scene at 11.26 a.m.

The accident occurred at the Mosafejo-Mowo axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved an unknown car driver.

“The victim sustained injuries at the head and died before our team got to the scene,” he said.

According to Manga, the victim was transported to the mortuary at the General Hospital in Badagry.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victim.

The unit commander advised pedestrians to be more cautious when crossing expressways.

Manga urged drivers to follow speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.