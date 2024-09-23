HURIWA Slams Tinubu Over ‘No Free Beer Parlour’ Comment



Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his recent comments on the high cost of living in Nigeria.

The President had made the statement during a meeting with former Nigerian lawmakers at the State House in Abuja, where he stressed the importance of hard work and resilience in overcoming Nigeria’s economic difficulties.

He stated that the country can no longer expect “a free bowl” without addressing its economic challenges.

Tinubu acknowledged the hunger in the country but emphasized that there is no “free beer parlour.”

In response, HURIWA, through its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned the comments as hypocritical.

The group pointed out that while the government urges citizens to endure hardship and make sacrifices, billions of naira are being spent on the upkeep and entertainment of the president’s and vice-president’s families in Aso Rock.

Additionally, they highlighted unconstitutional expenditures for the first lady’s luxury foreign trips.

HURIWA argued that this contradiction between Tinubu’s rhetoric and the government’s actions demonstrates a disconnect between the leadership and the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, who are facing rampant inflation and severe economic hardships.

While President Tinubu called for patience and hard work to rebuild the nation, HURIWA criticised the federal budget, which allocates billions of naira annually to cover the costs of food, accommodation, and entertainment for the president’s and vice-president’s households—all funded by taxpayers.

The rights group pointed out that this free provision of basic necessities contradicts the president’s assertion that there is no “free beer parlour,” as it shows that the country’s leaders are benefitting from a system that spares them personal financial burdens while everyday Nigerians face increasing financial pressure.

HURIWA further noted that research into the 2023 budget revealed staggering amounts allocated for foodstuffs, catering, and refreshments in the Presidential Villa, alongside significant funds for vehicles and other expenses meant to enhance the personal comfort of the president’s family.

“Research has revealed that in the 2023 budget, significant sums were allocated for feeding in the Presidential Villa. The Presidency’s budget for foodstuffs, catering materials, and refreshments ran into billions, alongside substantial allocations for vehicles and other expenditures for the personal comfort of the President’s family,” it said.

The group argued that if the government were truly committed to austerity, these expenses should be drastically reduced, and the President and Vice-Presidents families should bear their own personal costs, just as most Nigerian citizens do.