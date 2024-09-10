I Can’t Carry My Own Children, But Surrogacy Gives Me Hope – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, a talented American singer and actress, has spoken out about her health struggles and emotional journey to becoming a mother.

In a heartfelt interview with Vanity Fair shared on X Monday, Gomez revealed she can’t carry a pregnancy due to medical issues.

She shared her initial sadness and disappointment, but also her acceptance and gratitude for alternative paths to motherhood, such as surrogacy and adoption.

The singer emphasized her enthusiasm for the future, embracing the unconventional journey ahead.

In her words:

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. But I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” said the singer.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,”



“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”