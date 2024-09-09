Newly-crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has revealed why she deleted her X account.

She cited mental health concerns due to the toxic online environment she experienced on the platform.

The 23-year-old beauty queen had faced intense scrutiny in South Africa during her Miss South Africa bid, with allegations of fraud and identity theft against her mother.

In an interview with Arise 360 over the weekend, Chidimma revealed that the constant negative feedback on Twitter became overwhelming, prompting her to delete the account.

As someone who thoroughly engages with comments, she found herself spending most of her day reading often hurtful remarks.

Chidimma also expressed gratitude for her fans’ support, acknowledging the risks they face when publicly backing her.

“I had to delete it because I felt like it was too much for me. I’m a comment reader so I read each and every comment; that’s the thing. So for me, I could spend 80% of my day reading comments. I’d read the comments and all and it became toxic for me. I use Instagram but I did limit my comment section one time,” Adetshina explained.

“Sometimes there are people in the comment section saying, ‘I really like you but I don’t want to put my feelings out there,’ and it’s valid because when people support me, they get dragged. I don’t want people to go through something like that for supporting me.”

