“I Didn’t Know He’s True Man Of God” – Portable Apologizes Days After Assaulting Preacher

Nigerian singer Portable has issued a public apology after a video surfaced of him slapping a pastor who visited his bar to preach.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for action against the controversial artist.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, Portable begged for forgiveness, attributing his actions to past experiences that left him vulnerable to fear and anger.

He claimed that he mistook the pastor for someone sent to harm him spiritually.

The singer also revealed his traumatic past as an orphan, sharing that his elder sister, who raised him, had faced abuse.

“My fans, the country’s affairs is different from the street affairs, anyone angry of my existence should run mad, they want to set me up, they’re not God’s own it’s satan that entered inside them, God should forgive me I didn’t know he’s a true man of God if I had known I wouldn’t have slapped him but his behaviour made me. Obatala is the one living inside me I’m a human being I’m not perfect, I’m a child of God too I’m also man of God too, if I don’t have something bothering me too I wouldn’t have gone angry, I’m an orphan, they’ve done bad to my elder sister they came looking for me but didn’t meet me my sister was the one that raised me, they did bad to my sister, now they want to do bad to me too,” he partly said.

