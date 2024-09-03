I Don’t Promote My Songs, I Know What People Want – Wizkid

Wizkid, a Nigerian music sensation, has made a bold claim about his music-making process.

In a video shared on X Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that he recorded all his biggest hits, from “Holla At Your Boy” to “Ojuelegba”, while sitting down.

He attributed his success to his relaxed approach, saying he doesn’t stress himself to create hits.

Wizkid also expressed his disdain for promoting his music or doing media interviews, believing that he knows exactly what his fans want.

He credited his producer, P2J, as the only person who truly understands his creative process.

“All my biggest songs from ‘Holla At Your Boy’ to ‘Soco’, ‘Joro’, ‘Ojuelegba’, I recorded them sitting down,” he said.

“You [P2J] know how my things be for Lagos. You’ve been in my house. You know what I do. I’m chilling. You get me, no stress.

“You see promo, I hate doing that sh*t. You know press, I hate doing all that sh*t, bro. I know exactly what the people want. [Producer] P2J is the only n*gga that understands me.

‘All we have to do is turn on the mic. The amazing thing is that the world is now globalised, you don’t need anyone to lie to you.”