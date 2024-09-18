“I Have Nothing To Hide” – Yahaya Bello Bows To Pressures, Honors EFCC Invitation

Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has honored the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over corrupt allegations.

Recall that on August 20, 2024, the court of appeal in Abuja ordered Bello to surrender himself for arraignment by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency, subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, declaring him wanted after repeatedly failing to comply with court orders to surrender himself for arraignment.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Wednesday by his media office, revealed that Bello’s decision to honor EFCC’s invitation was made following the consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

The statement reads: “The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing.

“It is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development; and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State.”