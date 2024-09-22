I Have Stopped Flying My Private Jet – Senator Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu, Senator representing Abia North, says he has stopped flying his private jet until the Federal Government resolves the salary differentials for workers in the country.

The former Governor of Abia State, stated this in a short video sighted on X at the weekend.

While it is not clear where he made the statement, he said: “Honestly, I have stopped using my private jet since August 2.

His words: “And I want to maintain that until we are able to sort out the differentials on the workers in Nigeria and in West Africa – their salaries, because buying fuel and the rest of them. I don’t need to explain to you.”

“My dear, for now, I have grounded the private jet to do some other business for oil companies.

“I want to maintain that way. Don’t ask me again there are commercial planes that are on schedule, and I will use them to the glory of God.”