“I Just Need Rest” – Adele Announces Break From Music

Adele, a renowned British singer, has announced at her Munich concert on Saturday that she’s taking an extended break from the spotlight.

The 16-time Grammy winner expressed her need for a sabbatical, citing seven years of intense hard work and a desire to reap the rewards of her labor.

With only ten shows remaining, Adele bid farewell to her fans, promising to hold them dear in her heart during her hiatus.

She confessed that performing doesn’t come naturally to her, but she’s excelled at it and cherished the experience.

Adele aspire to explore other creative pursuits during her break, seeking a temporary reprieve from the stage. She reflected on the past three years, acknowledging it as the longest and most enjoyable period of her performing career.

The singer emphasized her desire to live the life she’s built for herself over the past seven years, free from the demands of touring and performing.

Addressing the crowd, she partly said:

“I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while.”

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very fucking good at it. And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I’ll ever do,”

“I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years. It has been amazing, I just need a rest

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now”.