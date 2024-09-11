“I May Have Married The Kindest Person” – Adesua Etomi Praises Husband, Banky W

Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington showered praise on her husband, Banky W, highlighting his exceptional kindness as a quality that deeply endears him to her.

On her Instagram story section on Tuesday, she expressed her admiration for his warm and compassionate personality, suggesting that she may have married the kindest person on earth.

Adesua emphasized the importance of kindness, urging others not to overlook its significance.

Her heartfelt post read: “I may have married the kindest person in the world. Never underestimate kindness.”

See some reactions on her post…

mikky_wheelz remarked: “FUNNY HOW THESE PEOPLE LOVE STORY STARTED JUST FROM MOVIE😂😂”

eosskincare wrote: “Marry a kind man or woman ❤️❤️❤️”

classy_precious1 remarked: “Kindness is an entire love language on its own ❤️😍”

yeaty_glow commented: “Marry a kind partner, it’s very important!”

akpajosephine stated: “Since January reach now single people never breath…Na only God when 😩😩😩😂😂😂”

