I Never Dreamed Of Marriage, Only Success, Financial Freedom – Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime, a prominent Nollywood actress, has opened up about her unconventional approach to life and relationships.

In a candid interview on “Creativity Live with Lynda,” shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Isime revealed that she never indulged in fantasies about marriage like many of her contemporaries.

Advertisement

Instead, she focused on building a successful career and achieving financial independence.

Isime further emphasized her commitment to self-sufficiency.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Past Relationship That Crushed Her Singing Dreams

“I’m actually scared of the limelight. When young girls used to sit down and dream about getting married, I never did.

“I used to dream of working and making money. I can spend on myself so much that another person cannot take the position of if it is not me, you won’t have this life”, she stated.

Watch her speak below…