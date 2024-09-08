I Ordered Armed Men To Give Me Their AK-47, Follow Me To Police Station – Lord’s Chosen Member Testifies

A member of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, has narrated how she miraculously ordered heavily armed men to the police station.

In a video sighted online, the woman detailed how she was attacked by four men with AK-47 rifle in her dream after physically battling with a pain in her leg.

She narrated in the clip: “I saw four people in the dream, they carried AK-47. They met me in the dream saying they’ve been looking for me. They said they came to break my leg that why am I still walking. They ordered me not to talk but I said I will because my Daddy GO said I will talk.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Army Arrests Taraba Hunters’ Leader For Selling AK-47 To Terrorist

“I countered them and they began to shiver. I told them to give me the gun–I collected one and put on my shoulder, I collected the second and did same. I collected the third one and put in my hand

“I told them since they were sent to shoot me, it is my turn to shoot them by reporting them to my GO. My GO said I shouldn’t keep the guns so I ordered three of them to follow me to the police station but one escaped.

“On getting to the police station to talk, I woke up.