“I Served My Jail Term, No Payment Involved” – Bobrisky Clears Air On EFCC Bribery Scandal

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has disputed a bribery claim made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

In a viral audio leaked on Tuesday by VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky claimed that certain unknown Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers took N15 million from him in exchange for dropping money laundering accusations against him.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, responded to the viral recording in a statement on Tuesday, saying the Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Bobrisky however denied bribing any EFCC officer to drop money laundering charges against him in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, stating that he served his jail term.

The contentious social media sensation also branded the viral audio tape as a forgery, emphasising that the allegation that he was never in prison was incorrect and should be ignored.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira, and that I was never in prison… I didn’t pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out. Discard any false information.”

