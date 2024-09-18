“I Started Singing Before Talking, Sang Faster Than Catching Up” – Oxlade

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, professionally known as Oxlade, has shared an astonishing fact about his early life.

The singer appeared on a recent episode of the ’90s Babies podcast shared on Instagram Wednesday, where he disclosed that his parents informed him of his remarkable talent.

According to Oxlade, he began singing before mastering speech.

He said:

“I started singing before I started talking. My parents told me that I started singing before I could even talk,” he explained.

“I sang faster than catching up with talks. That was what my parents told me. I feel like that was where it [my talent] all started from.”

Watch him speak below…