“I Was Accused Of Worshipping The Devil” – Rema

Rema, a Nigerian singer, has shared the most outrageous rumor spread about him online.

On the “Kids Take Over” podcast shared on X Saturday, Rema revealed that being labeled a “devil worshiper” was the craziest false claim made against him.

The host asked: “What’s the most crazy, untrue thing that you’ve seen online about you?”

Rema replied: “They say I worship the devil [laughs]. It’s crazy. I didn’t respond to it because it is not important. It’s a waste of time.”

The singer clarified that the symbols in his art are rooted in Edo culture, not satanism.

The singer also discussed his 2020 collaboration with Canadian superstar Drake on the leaked song “Mention Me.”

Rema expressed excitement about working with a legend and anticipated creating something monumental with Drake in the future.

“I’m happy to work with a legend like Drake. I feel like we are going to make a very huge song if we take our time to build something very strong,” he said.