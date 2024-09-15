I Wasn’t Freaked – Rema On Earning First N50m In Music

Nigerian music star Rema has shared his heartwarming reaction to earning his first N50 million.

In an interview with Breakfast Club shared on X Saturday, Rema revealed that he remained calm and composed, choosing not to let the excitement overwhelm him.

Instead, he decided to show appreciation for his loved ones, particularly his mother, whom he gifted a brand-new car.

Advertisement

READ MORE: “Wande Coal Makes Me Feel Like A Child When He’s Around Me” – Fireboy DML

Rema also demonstrated his commitment to giving back by purchasing musical instruments for a church.

He said, “When I made my first 50 million I was not freaked, I know alot of young people will get that and be like what do we buy, I got my mum a car because I couldn’t stand her trekking, and I bought instruments for a church just to up our game because I had a rap group and I had enough money to go to the studio because I stopped music because I just needed to grind.”