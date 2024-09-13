ID Cabasa Hails Don Jazzy As Music Industry’s Smartest Figure

Renowned music producer ID Cabasa has commended Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records, as one of the most intelligent figures in the music industry.

In a recent interview shared on Instagram Thursday, Cabasa credited Don Jazzy’s success to his ingenious collaboration with social media influencers and content creators, which has garnered him their loyalty and support.

By featuring in comedic skits, Don Jazzy established a connection with the content creator community, ensuring that they would freely promote his music upon its release.

Cabasa praised Don Jazzy’s strategic approach, advising emerging artists to follow suit and collaborate with content creators to expand their reach.

He also cited Kizz Daniel as another example of a successful artist who has built relationships with content creators.

“Don Jazzy is one of the smartest people in this industry. What Don Jazzy did is connect with them (content creator) so that anytime he drops, all of them will post.”

“I work a lot with Gen Z because they are full of inspiration while people from my set have experience”, he partly said.

Watch him speak below…