Ike Onyema Blasts Nigerians For Prioritizing VeryDarkMan-Bobrisky Feud Over Economic Woes

Reality TV star Ike Onyema has voiced his frustration with Nigerians for fixating on the VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Bobrisky controversy while neglecting the country’s pressing economic issues.

On his Instagram story on Saturday, Ike highlighted the alarming rates of inflation, citing the rising costs of gas (#1350), food, and rent, while the cost of living continues to plummet.

He expressed dismay at the nation’s misplaced priorities, questioning why the VDM-Bobrisky feud dominates daily discussions instead of the economic struggles.

Ike warned of darker days ahead, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to refocus on the country’s pressing problems.

He wrote: “2024!!! Gas is #1350 Food is at an all time high Rent is over the roof Cost of living is at all time low And our main topic everyday is Darkman and Bobrisky Clowns This is worse I’ve seen it and darker days are ahead But misplaced priorities as always”

director_martins asked: “Even when the topic was not very dark an bobrisky, una see something do before all this while ? Y’all vote this man! So let enjoy T-PAIN together”

onye_danny suggested: “As VDM they fight this side, go fight for gas na”

lumma wrote: “HUNGER IS ALIVE AND VERY HEALTHY IN NAIJA 😢”

augustee said: “When vdm talks, everybody always have an opinion but when it comes to hardship of the country, see the celebrities keeping mute like its not their business…”

