I’ll Claim N20m From FG For Interstate Roads I Fix For N10m – Edo APC Candidate, Okpebholo

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, says he would repair interstate roads in the State and claim double the amount from the Federal Government if he emerges Governor.

The APC candidate will contest against other candidates, including Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 election in the state.

Okpebholo who spoke in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Pidgin was responding to a question about the poor condition of some interstate roads and how the State government has not repaired them.

He said the excuse that a road belongs to the Federal governments can only be given by an “unserious man.”

According to him, former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, used the state resources to repair federal roads.

“When Adams Oshiomhole was there (governor), he was using our own Edo state money for those roads (federal roads) for Edo people.

“I have seen several governors that have done that; they recouped their money back.

“If I were him (Obaseki), if I put 10 million there (on federal roads), I will claim 20 million from the federal government,” he said.