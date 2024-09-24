I’ll Continue Where Oshiomhole Stopped – Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo

Winner of the just concluded Edo State governorship election, Monday Okpebholo, has promised to continue from where former governor, Adams Oshiomhole stopped, when he assumes office.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, on Sunday, declared Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the poll.

He polled 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 247,274 and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, who came a distant third with 22,761 votes.

Addressing newsmen, over the weakened, the Governor-elect, appreciated the people of the state for choosing him to govern them for the next four years.

He said: “I am very happy, and I thank the Edo people for choosing the right person to do the job. Look, the new Edo is rising. I am here to develop Edo. I want to transform Edo the way it should be.

“I want to tell you that I am starting from where Adams Oshiomhole stopped. I also want to let you also know that I would like to imitate what Akpabio has done in Akwa Ibom State. Edo has received a new transformation. By the grace of God, Edo is back again.”