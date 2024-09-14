I’ll Never Support Gov Fubara Again For Lying Against Me – FCT Minister, Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that he would not give any support to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in his political life again.

The Minister made the declaration on Friday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, adding that Governor Fubara made some false statements against him.

Wike noted that his predecessor would not have emerged victorious at the polls if not for the labour of those who supported him and built structures.

The Minister denied allegations of demanding funds from the state government’s account adding that the Governor has abandoned those who worked for him and spreading lies about him demanding money.

He said: “I will never support Fubara in my political life again. Anybody knows me, it’s not about me. People laboured to put up a structure.

“People laboured, you wouldn’t have even taken the 50th position. I sacrificed to talk to the Ogonis, I sacrificed to talk to several other people that let us go this way.

“You turned it that I am asking for N50 billion, N100 billion. You turned up lies against me, I brought you up, put you here. Today, I turned to be over demanding.

“In every political family, you run election under people and people believe that we are all together. We must have to keep our political structure.

“There is nobody that has ever said that you will kill your. Your rose through somewhere, why do you deny it? It’s unfair and you want me to sit down.

“We are all humans, ingratitude is bad, it doesn’t matter what anybody can label it.”