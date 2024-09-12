I’ll Unleash Spiritual Force On You – Pastor Odumeje Cautions Critics

Pastor Odumeje has ignited a firestorm online after issuing a stern warning to those who dare to criticize him on social media.

During a recent sermon, he declared that he doesn’t bother reporting his detractors to the authorities, instead, he takes a spiritual approach to deal with them.

Odumeje revealed that he gives critics multiple chances to cease their negative comments, but if they persist, he will unleash his full spiritual force upon them.

He said, “I tell people I don’t call the police for enemies”

“When you come out for me on social media, speak against me once, I watch you, look at the weight of your speaking.

“You talk second time, I watch you. Third time, I watch you. Then I see it is no more a joke, it has become a challenge.

“The fourth one, then you speak, I look it again, I say this is a battlefield you set for me. You want to see power.

“Fifth one, I know you’re ready for me. Then I will prepare myself, bring down all the alter of power. Then I bring down Santus Sanitoria, bring down Citadel.

“If I don’t k!ll you, know that Jesus is not a true God.”

