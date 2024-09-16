Illicit Mining: EFCC Apprehends Five Chinese Nationals In Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended five Chinese suspects for illicit mining in Ndito-Eka-Iba village, Ibeno Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects were detained by the Commission’s Special Task Force on August 29 and September 10, according to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, who announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyewale identified the suspects as Zhon Qinping, Li Yi, Xie Bin, Chen Mou Zhou, and Chen Zeng, and stated that they were all apprehended at an illegal mining site in Ibeno for ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral.

He stated that after the investigations were completed, the individuals would face charges in court.

Parts of the statement read, “Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, have arrested five suspected illegal Chinese miners at Ndito-Eka-Iba village, in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“The five alleged illegal miners were arrested by the “Special Task Force on illegal Mining” at the Commission’s Zonal office in Uyo, following credible intelligence on the illegal activities of foreign mining companies within Eket and Ibeno Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

“They were all arrested at an illegal mining site of a mineral suspected to be ilmenite, a titanium- iron oxide mineral.”