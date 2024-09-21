I’m A Chosen: ‘Lies From Pit Of Hell’ – CAN Reacts To ‘Angel’s Appearance In Exam Hall’ Testimony

The video of a member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry who testified of divine assistance during an examination, has drawn the reaction of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Her testimony had sparked outrage after the woman celebrated receiving divine assistance during a Federal Government promotion examination and how she shared her answers with another candidate.

The unnamed member had claimed an old man appeared to her in the examination hall and gave her answers to some questions.

“We all had written our career questions. It then came to these very 10 questions, which asked, ‘Mention 10 Francophone countries and their capitals.’

“Brethren, nobody knew this question. So, all I did was to raise the question paper and declare to it: ‘I am a Chosen! I am a chosen!! I am a chosen!!! This question, who are you? Where is the God of my pastor power?’

“Then, suddenly, an old man appeared by my right-hand side in white apparel. He told me, ‘My daughter, begin to write.’ And I began to write,” she recounted.

“Brethren, when I finished writing my questions, a sister who sat by my side was a Mountain of Fire member because of the logo on her clothing. As I took up the answer sheet and was cross-checking my write-up, I signaled to the woman, saying, ‘Sister, do anything you can do humanly possible.

“Any moment from now, I am going to submit my questions.’ While I was cross-checking, the sister quietly copied. And immediately she finished, brethren, I stood up and submitted my questions. Everybody in the hall was looking at me. That was how only two of us out of 102 were able to do this,” she added.

Reacting, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos chapter, expressed shock that the church allowed the testimony, which he described as a fabrication.

According to him, God would not work supernatural miracles that way, adding that there were no shortcuts to academic success other than hardwork and belief in God.

He noted that the Christian body would be meeting next Friday to address the controversies raised by the woman’s testimony and several other “unacceptable comments made by Pentecostal pastors on social media.”

“She is entitled to her opinion as she is the owner of her mouth. But for anyone to say such, we must verify that. We must see the people in the hall, and they must testify against her that that was never the situation.

“But looking at it ordinarily, that is a foolish talk, and nobody should accept that. There are testimonies you don’t allow to be given in the church. And that is why before people give their testimonies, you should invite them and know what they want to talk about.

“If it is something that is good for public consumption, you should allow it to go. But if you know that the story they are telling can only be told to monkeys, you should ask the person to go and face the monkeys and say that, not in the church. So, that type of testimony should be served to the monkeys and not to human beings,” the CAN Chairman declared.

Asked his thought on such miracles, he said, “God doesn’t act that way. I have a Ph.D. Which God of Chosen will appear to you and give you answers to your examination questions?

“The God of Chosen will give you strength to read your books and go for the exams. There is no shortcut to success in life other than hard work and belief in God.”

The CAN chairman insisted that the testimonies were all fallacies.

“Anybody that wants to prove such a thing should bring a gun to the church. Let the person stand and let us release the bullets. We will see whether the bullets will enter or not. They are all blatant lies from the pit of hell.

“We will be meeting probably next Friday. It is going to be a CAN general meeting in Lagos, and we are going to address it. We will speak about the madness going on among Pentecostal pastors,” he added.