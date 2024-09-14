“I’m A Pastor, God Talks Through Me” – Portable Defends Assault On Preacher

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola often known as Portable has declared himself a pastor, claiming God speaks through him.

This comes after he assaulted a pastor preaching at his bar, sparking widespread criticism.

Portable defended his actions, saying God would have alerted him if the pastor was genuine.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Portable Challenges Clergyman Who Cursed Him For Assaulting A Preacher

Speaking in a video message shared on Instagram on Friday, he said:

“I’m a Pastor, pastor Zazu, when I speak, God talks I’m an Angel I’m an human being I’m not perfect, God sent me I’m his own, look at me and listen to me, I’m a gangster, truly I might be a gangster but God is talking through me, I didn’t disrespect any pastor, if you’re truly a pastor the spirit of God would tell me that you’re one, words coming out from you is not from God, I know God’s word and how I use to speak with him, you cannot tell me how to speak with my God because I know how I do that both in secret and in public.”

Watch him speak below…