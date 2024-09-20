INEC Responsible For LP’s Leadership Tussle – National Deputy Chair

The Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, of causing crisis in the party amid leadership tussle.

The party’s chieftain led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief on Thursday.

Olorunfemi noted that, it was not the duty of the electoral commission to conduct elections for political parties if the tenure of their National Working Committee, expires.

He added that INEC ignored the LP’s when the party sent a letter inviting them to its national convention.

Olorunfemi said: “Assuming the tenure of the NWC has expired, it is not in their (INEC) duty to conduct.

“It is still the same person whose tenure has expired that would convey the meeting in line with the constitution of the party. So, they (INEC) are here to make trouble, they are here to create confusion.

“The letter was written even before the 21 days set to submit and of course, Justice Omotosho already confirmed that the 21-day notice was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act.

“If that notice was not acceptable, INEC has the responsibility to respond to the party and give reasons why we can’t hold the elections but INEC did not say anything and of course, silence means go ahead.

“We are in court, we had to go to court when we were hearing this rumour and when we weren’t allowed to participate.

“When we took them to court, all they said was our national convention did not follow the Electoral Act. How? Why? They couldn’t explain.”