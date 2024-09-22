INEC To Investigate Wrong Results’ Compilation Allegation In Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, revealed it will probe allegations of falsified polling unit results in the Edo governorship election.

In a statement via X, the Commission said the complaint is the second received out of the 4,519 polling units in the state.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The Commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction,” the post read.

Obozuwa Josephine, a presiding officer of the commission, had allegedly recorded more votes than accredited voters in Osholo primary school, Weppa ward, Etsako east LGA in Edo.

The total number of accredited voters according to the Form EC 8A filled by Josephine was 213, but 406 votes were recorded as the total number of valid ballots cast.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the presiding officer.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, in a statement, alleged that Josephine allocated non-existent votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The election result sheet for Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, Weppa in Etsako East Local Government Area shows that whereas 213 voters were accredited, Obozuwa Josephine criminally and fraudulently allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP and one to the LP, giving a total of 406 as votes cast.

“It is highly provocative that the INEC PO Obozuwa Josephine could be so compromised by the APC to audaciously and feloniously allocate unearned 352 votes to the APC above the 213 voters officially accredited in that Polling Unit,” he said.