INEC To Resume Edo Guber Results’ Collation By 10am



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says collation of results for the Edo governorship election will kickstart by 10am on Sunday.

The collation centre for the election was opened at 9pm on Saturday, September 21, soon after polling ended across all Local Government Areas.

Anugbum Onuoha, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, via a Sunday statement, said the “collation process is being conducted transparently and in accordance with the guidelines of INEC.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all parties as we strive to ensure a credible and accurate outcome of this important election.”

The REC also urged stakeholders to maintain peace and order as the commission seeks to conclude the process.

At the time of reporting, police asked journalists and election observers to leave the collation centre.