Infinix Unveils Its First Flipable Device: Infinix Zero Flip

The Infinix ZERO flip was recently unveiled at the beautiful facility of the Rocco restaurant in the heart of Victoria Island with its sleek and sophisticated ambiance, which provided comfort and class to the event.

The Infinix Zero Flip unveiling event was graced by Tech influencers, Celebrities, Models, media personalities, and some distinguished guests.

Infinix ZERO Flip is a flagship phone that offers performance, seamless content generation, and so much more to content creators.

The Infinix Zero Flip is an affordable and powerful device with top-class technology at its finest, cutting-edge sophistication, and creativity tools, especially when compared to other flip devices with similar offerings.

The phone comes in Blossom Glow and Rock Black which is inspired by the vibrant bloom of flowers and the mountains at dusk. The themes are in sync with global trendsetter WGSN.

Art and technology came together for the release of the Infinix ZERO Flip, with the merge of Google Gemini and the FOLAX AI ENGINE. The display is present on two unique AMOLED display screens, that’s on both sides!

There’s a main foldable LTPO AMOLED 6.9 inches screen at 120Hz and a second external AMOLED 3.64 inches, 120Hz screen.

The IMC and PR manager for Infinix Nigeria, Yemisi Ode also remarked about an interesting feature for gaming the Dimensity D8020 Octa Core CPU with ARM Cortex A-78 Chip. This gives the device up to 2.6 GHz (gigahertz). It also comes with bites of expandable RAM and a large memory of up to 512 gigabytes.

The presence of animated characters is called the “emotional pets,” so the phone has a cordial appeal on the cover outward screen. The device also has an ask AI feature where you just get to experience GEMINI with its large model capacity so you don’t need to create emojis of yourself or any character. There is also an AI wallpaper where you can create wallpapers by putting a text description or uploading an image. The AI Wallpaper feature will automatically generate stickers from pictures. They are sorted automatically with a cool personalized wallpaper that matches the selection of your choice. How awesome!

“It’s not just a mobile phone it’s a fashion item according to the regional Manager”. While Brand influencer Stan Nze says it is the only phone we all must aspire to use.

The phone has an anti-scratch screen and body crafted with over 2000 microcrystals engraved in a 5cm-square area using a 0.15mm diamond tool. The metal frame combines satin brushing and motor polishing and a crack-proof Gorilla glass.

The OS is Android 14.0/XOS14.5 with a 3-year upgrade.

With a memory of 512GB + 8GB

Fast charging on a 4720mAh(TYP) Battery

Capable of using 5G network

At a light weight of 195g and unfolded dimension 170.35*73.4*7.64mm and folded at 87.49*73.4*16.04mm

The phone has a Zero-Gap Hinge to minimize Screen Crease

A most striking feature is the infinite folding aspect of 400,000 in four years. So if you use this phone for a duration of four years, that means you have 100 thousand folds in a year. If you divide it by 365 days you have about 273.9 folds per day. So you’re with the best phone folded or unfolded. The phone also has a 3-year security patch.

For all these great features it comes at a very affordable price of N1,065,000. This is a phone for video bloggers, travel lovers, and people on the move.

The ZERO Flip is fully integrated with GoPro cameras, so the filming from your GoPro will automatically sync with the Infinix ZERO Flip.

This smartphone was created with content creators in mind, boasting a super wide-angle camera with a first-of-its-kind optical image optimization for the best video quality even when creating content on the move.

This device combines a sleek design with a compact form factor to give a superior user experience. The phone’s camera has 4K Prostable video capabilities, which are available on both the front and rear cameras, providing Vbloggers with enhanced video stability, especially when Vlogging in motion. The phone comes with a 50MP (megapixel) front main and 50MP back camera, paired with 4K 30FPS recording.

Content creators will enjoy using this device as it’s perfect for capturing and editing high-quality content. With Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) that provides hardware-based stability.

One of the media application tools is the AI eraser which enables the creator to get a perfect finish. This means the deletion of any aspect of an image they do not wish to appear. It does this with its ‘once smear magically disappear feature,’ which involves smearing debris on the unwanted aspect. Also, another tool is the smart-cutout tool; users need to long-press on the area they wish to cut out from an image and automatically save it to the device. Prior expertise in post-production or digital editing functions is not required as the AI tool makes it happen seamlessly.

The camera has face detection autofocus PDAF with a one/2.76-inch ultra large frame sensor and an f /2.45 aperture.

The sound experience is also top-notch as the device comes with a JBL joint tune that guarantees exceptional sound quality; the dual speaker design developed in collaboration with JBL engineers delivers impressive sound that brings users a round sound experience to life.

In attendance at the event were Neo Akpofure, Stan Nze, and his beautiful wife, alongside Doris Zhao and Richard Ahachi Chigozie, the regional trainer for Infinix in Lagos.