Ini Edo Finds Love, Announces Upcoming Fairytale Wedding

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has announced her upcoming fairytale wedding on Instagram.

Sharing a traditional outfit photo on Sunday, Ini revealed that she met her partner six months ago while on vacation, leading to a romantic proposal three months later.

She encouraged those who’ve lost hope in finding love, saying it will find them and be the best thing that ever happens.

Her post reads:

“That bright sunday morning 6 months ago while on vacation, we crossed paths and our lives never remained the same. Exactly 3 months later, you asked me to be with you forever. How did i get so lucky?.They say your flaws are perfect for the heart that is meant to love you’ i now believe this whole heartedly”.

“1 of 3 done. My fairytale wedding is almost here. To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, Love will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you”.

SEE POST: