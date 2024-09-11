The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, says troops of the Nigerian Army will soon arrest notorious bandit kingpin in Zamfara State, Bello Turji.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Musa said the military is collaborating with other security agencies and the state government to protect citizens over reports of Turji imposing levies on communities.

He urged residents to support the military, noting that asymmetric warfare, which “involves elusive non-state actors, becomes difficult without community support.”

The CDS assured that the armed forces and other sister agencies would continue to address security challenges and restore normalcy across Nigeria.

“On the issue of Turji, like I said, it is just a deranged individual that feels power, but I can bet you that it is just a matter of time.

“We are going to get him, and I can assure you that within the shortest possible time, we are going to address that issue.

“That is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.

“Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is really happening.

“Most of the area where this thing is continuing is because we have informants within the communities.

“I have always reminded Nigerians that asymmetric warfare is something that should not be allowed to commence because once it is done, it is a very difficult operation.

“You are dealing with non-state actors that are not wearing uniform, you don’t know them, but they know you and are within the communities, if you don’t have the support of the community, it makes it extremely very difficult.

“Our intention is to make sure that life returns to normalcy in Nigeria. It is a work for all of us together, including members of the press,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted the CDS as saying.