Insecurity: Military Operations Against North-West Bandits Laudable – Tinubu



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, praised the Nigerian Army for their counter-insurgency dealings in the North-West.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, in a statement, quoted Tinubu as saying that the army should sustain their efforts to achieve lasting peace and security.

Recall that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) killed Kachallah Buzu, a notorious bandit kingpin and several of his fighters, in Mayanchi village of Zamfara State.

Also, personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled a terrorist attack, killing at least 28 bandits in air strikes on Department of State Services facilities in Shiroro, Niger State.

Tinubu who asked the security operatives to maintain momentum, urged persistence until all threats are eradicated completely and permanently.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu receives with relief the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the north-west by troops of the Nigerian military.

“He says the success of the operations gives further assurance that our security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of north-western Nigeria. The troops also killed another terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a Joint Operation in Katsina, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

“The successful operations follow the President’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored.”

The President however assured the troops of his continued support to ensure the nation’s safety and security.