Insecurity: ‘We’re Not Afraid Of Death’ – Terrorist Turji Dares Service Chiefs To Come After Gang

Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji has called the bluff of the Nigerian government over directive to security agencies to get rid of terrorists.

The wanted terrorist who said he and his gang are not afraid to die, said he and his foot soldiers wouldn’t have turned to terrorism and taken up arms if they were scared of death.

The bandit leader tirade was contained in a video where he threatened the government for sending Service Chiefs to Sokoto State to fight his group.

In the video circulating online, Turji said: “If they were afraid of dying, we wouldn’t have taken up arms in the first place, stop sending Service Chiefs after us.

“We are not afraid of death. We are waiting for you to come after us. You have been killing our Fulani brothers and no one is doing anything about it. You have been sending soldiers and police after us but we are ready for you now.

“We have not heard Nigerian soldiers attack any community in Zamfara State because a Fulani man was killed. But if an Hausa man is killed, soldiers will go to the community and set it on fire.

“You kill our brothers and sisters and no one is talking about it. You give our brothers who are living in cities money and they keep quiet about what is happening. You kill and steal our cattle and you want us to keep quiet?

“Now that we have weapons, walahi whatever you do, we will not stop fighting you unless you stop killing our brothers before we can sit down for dialogue. That is the only condition.”

He also had strong words for farmers.

“You farmers, let me warn you, since you have been reporting us to the army, let me tell you, your crops that you have planted this season are not yours. Your farmlands belong to us now.”

A few days ago, videos had emerged online of Turji and his boys celebrating capturing two Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) belonging to the Nigerian Army.

But the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed Turji’s claim of seizing the two MRAPs.

DHQ had said the two MRAPs were demobilized due to the inability of troops to extricate them after they got stuck in swampy terrain during operations against bandits in Zamfara State.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and other top military officials arrived Sokoto State while declaring their readiness to lead a military onslaught against Turji and other bandits, criminals bedeviling the North West region